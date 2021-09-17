Over $1,000 taken from women’s bank account

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — The victim of identity theft filed a report with police Sept. 8 after someone stole her identity and gained access into her bank account, taking between $1,300 to $1,400 Aug. 20.

According to the report, someone attempted to deposit a fraudulent $2,000 check from Luxury Automotive into her account. Also, a Best Buy account was also opened in her name, an attempt to get a loan from Avant, a PayPal account was created, and her password and account information for her unemployment benefits were changed.

The victim said she had already contacted the credit bureaus and unemployment agency at the time of the police report. She provided copies of bank statements, an identity theft report from her bank and copy of the bogus check to police.