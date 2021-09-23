Woman defrauded of $10,000

By ZEINAB NAJM

HEIGHTS — The victim of a fraud said she received an email to subscribe to Norton Anti-Virus Aug. 19 and spoke with a man who said he would call her back. A short time later, the man contacted the victim via telephone and he directed her to type information on to her computer screen.

It seemed like the man already had access to her computer and the victim said she could see a video of herself on the computer screen.

The victim was told that $12,500 was accidentally deposited into her bank savings account. According to the report, the money was transferred to her checking account from her savings account then was told she has to return the money via FedEx or legal action was going to be brought against her.

She went to the bank and could only withdraw $10,000 which she placed in a package and took it to FedEx. The package was delivered Aug. 20.

