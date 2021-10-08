Citation issued for hit-and-run crash

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — Police were dispatched on a report of a hit-and-run crash on southbound Fort Street at Huntington Street Sept. 18.

According to the report, a driver pulled into the victim’s lane and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle across the front and back doors.

The driver continued southbound on Fort Street as if nothing occurred, even when the victim honked his horn multiple times. Police were called by the victim after he pulled into his apartment complex.

A responding officer observed damage to the victim’s vehicle on the front passenger fender and bumper, which was consistent to the damage involved in the crash.

Another officer made contact with the suspect who said he did not believe the police officer was an actual officer. The driver did not appear to know he was involved in a crash and could not explain to officers what had occurred, but did admit to being in the area of the crash at the time it took place.

Police issued two citations, one for leaving the scene and another for failing to use due care and caution which were sent via mail to the suspect.