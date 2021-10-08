Mel-NAP superintendent provides update on Baker College property

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Mel-NAP Schools Supt. Kimberly Soranno said the district hopes to start using the Baker College campus, 4500 Enterprise Drive, in Allen Park, for the district’s high school classes next September.

She said carpeting is being replaced with tile in the main service area, and the existing cafeteria area is being renovated.

Soranno said a preschool will be housed on the campus.

“There are four rooms that are being renovated, bathrooms put in, and an office, so that I can run my Great Start preschool there,” she said.

In addition, Soranno said some offices are being converted into classrooms, and a brand-new dome-like gymnasium will be erected on campus.

However, she said the existing high school gym and sports stadium will still be used by the high school students.

“We are not at the stage yet where we can invite parents in and talk about what we are doing,” Soranno said. “The renovations aren’t going to start until March.”

She said the district will also expand the Career Technical Education program, and will encourage other districts to send students to them for the program.

“We are very excited about it,” she said.

Soranno said Wayne County has worked to improve drainage during rain events on Outer Drive near the entrance to the campus.

“They already have done an extensive amount of work, which is why the water is not really accruing there right now,” she said.

Soranno said the district has contacted state Rep. Cara Clemente about improving pedestrian access to the campus.

Soranno said Wayne County would be tasked with installing a pedestrian bridge over Outer Drive if that were to come to fruition.

“We are just so excited about the opportunities it is going to bring for our students,” Soranno said. “We are going to have a nursing program there, and a teaching program there for our students, and we’re really excited that now we can have our own preschool in our district, which we need tremendously, to service our students. The sky is the limit with the opportunities that Baker will provide.”