Southgate YMCA to provide produce with Partnership for a Healthier America

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Mayor Joseph Kuspa said the Downriver Family YMCA, 16777 Northline Road, will provide fresh produce for residents in need through a collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America.

The Washington, D.C.-based non-profit works with the private sector to “transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity,” and works with organizations across the supply chain, including food producers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers, to provide healthier food options for food banks and other emergency and charitable food distribution programs.

The program will provide 50 servings of fresh fruit and vegetables weekly through Dec. 17 for the 300 enrolled households.

Kuspa said the registration filled up quickly.

“Consuming fresh fruits and vegetables are important to the overall health, and this program will assist with that effort,” he said.