9 candidates running for 7 Southgate City Council seats

Street improvement millage renewal also on ballot

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Five incumbents and four challengers are running for seven city council seats in the Nov. 2 election, with a street improvement millage renewal also on the ballot.

Seeking re-election are Bill Colovos, Mark Farrah, Karen George, Phillip Rauch and Dale Zamecki. The challengers are Priscilla Ayres-Reiss, Christian Graziani, Gregory Kowalsky and Zoey Kuspa.

Current Council President John Graziani is not running for re-election, while Councilman Christopher Rollet is running unopposed for city treasurer. Current City Treasurer Jim Dallos is not seeking re-election.

Residents are also being asked to renew a 2-mill street improvement levy for city streets for the next five years. It is estimated that it will raise $1.45 million in its first year, at an effective rate of 1.9268 mills.

Each council candidate was asked to explain, in approximately 100 words, why they were running. They were also asked to explain, in about 100 words, what they think is the most important issue facing the city, and why they feel it is a priority.

Priscilla D. Ayres-Reiss

Ayres-Reiss said she is confident she has the ability, passion, authentic intentions, people skills and thirst to collaborate with fellow council members, and has a mission to work with residents, business owners and first responders.

“All the things I know will strengthen our neighborhoods, and instill confidence in our residents that we are listening and acting on concerns and ideas, retaining Southgate residents and enticing others to make Southgate their home or place of business,” she said. “I want to contribute to the city with my time, knowledge, experience managing budgets, strategic planning and a genuine desire to serve our citizens, and I know now is the time to put aspiration into action.”

Ayres-Reiss said property maintenance and infrastructure improvement are her top priority.

“We have sidewalks that are raised in numerous areas that cause an imminent safety hazard, and properties that are visually and structurally in dire need of upkeep and have been neglected for an unacceptable amount of time,” she said.

Ayres-Reiss said transparent and open communication with the residents, answering inquiries and making them aware of what is happening in the city are also important.

“Business development, retention and attraction are a high priority,” she said. “I am confident if we all work together, we can achieve anything.”

Bill Colovos

Colovos said he has been a Southgate resident and business owner for 35 years, and a homeowner for 30 years.

“I have served the residents of Southgate as a member of the city council for 10 years,” he said. “As a council member, city services have been a top priority.”

Colovos said that during his time on the city council, Southgate has always had a balanced budget.

“I am a member of the Southgate Kiwanis Club, Sons of the American Legion Post 478, and am the current chairperson of the Salvation Army Downriver,” he said. “I am very passionate about the city of Southgate and what happens here.”

Colovos said an issue that must be addressed in the city of Southgate, like many cities, is the vacant structures and storefronts.

“Vacant structures invite crime and contribute to lower property values,” he said. “I would like to work on making Southgate a destination place by promoting businesses with social districts and incentives, as well as creating business-friendly environments.”

Colovos said an example of this is the recently announced planned development of the vacant former Security Bank high-rise on Trenton Road.

“We must continue to promote Southgate and its business community,” he said.

Mark Farrah

Farrah said that as a 25-year veteran police officer and union steward, his No. 1 reason for running for re-election to city council is to continue to protect residents and employees as he has for the past eight years.

“I will continue to make your voices heard, and vote with common sense on the matters before council,” he said. “I will be fiscally responsible for our taxpayers, yet protect the safety and welfare of our residents and employees.”

Farrah said his goal is to continue to contribute to the greater good of the community.

“I have the experience, knowledge, leadership skills and drive this council needs moving forward for the next four years,” he said.

Farrah said his top priority is to maintain the level of city services residents deserve.

“To do that, we must recruit, hire and train police officers, firefighters and public works employees,” he said. “Staffing shortages in those departments put extra burdens upon our current staff.”

Farrah said public safety, infrastructure and recreation are paramount to maintaining a strong and vibrant community for the city’s families.

Karen George

George said she is running for re-election at the urging of friends and residents who want her to remain their independent voice on the city council.

“They cite my many years of experience, dedication, involvement and my work ethic,” she said. “I have told them I will serve one last term, and thank them for confidence in me.”

George has served on the city council for 28 years, from 1983 to 1999, and from 2009 to 2021.

“Being retired, I have the time to serve, and presently, serve as liaison or co-liaison to almost every board and commission in the city,” she said. “I return phone calls and quickly respond to citizen complaints.”

George said balancing the budget is one of her top priorities.

“I will continue to check the warrant before any bills are paid,” she said. “Public safety remains a priority for the health, safety and welfare of our residents.”

George said a grant writer is needed to search for available funds for personnel and equipment.

“To attract new businesses, we must do a better job of keeping city easements maintained, especially on Eureka Road, which is the main corridor of the city,” she said. “I would like the City Beautiful Commission active again, to improve the aesthetics of the city and to host neighborhood events to encourage a sense of community pride.”

Christian Graziani

Graziani said he is running for city council to improve the quality of life for all Southgate residents and to hold the administration accountable.

“I will always be heavily involved within my community,” he said. “The council has an opportunity to make a significant impact on the city and the lives of its residents.”

Graziani said he’s watched the city council closely most of his life.

“I know who works, what works, and what doesn’t,” he said. “The administration needs to be held accountable by the council.”

Graziani said resident want transparency from their city officials.

“I will make sure that residents know what is going on and why it is going on,” he said.

Graziani said the most pressing issue in Southgate is the re-development of large buildings in commercial corridors.

“Many of these buildings are obsolete, and we need to utilize a better business model,” he said. “One idea would be to use spaces for condominiums.”

Graziani said the city should rezone underutilized areas and create more housing opportunities.

“A solid example of commercial rezoning that we could mimic is the old PNC building on Trenton Road, which is developing apartment units,” he said. “We do not need more storage facilities, motels and thrift stores on every corner. Instead, we should attract developers for projects, because there is a lot of money to be made in such opportunities.”

Gregory M. Kowalsky

Kowalsky said he is running for city council because he wants to be part of creating a long-term vision to make Southgate family-friendly and pedestrian-friendly.

He said the other reason he is running is a desire to stimulate local business growth in the city.

Kowalsky said his first main challenge is to address the growing number of vacant business properties in the main corridors of the city.

“It begs the question: Why have the businesses left, and what prohibits new businesses from coming?” he said. “And what can be done about the vacant properties that are in a state of neglect?”

Zoey N. Kuspa

Kuspa said she is running for city council because she believes that she can make a positive contribution while bringing a new generation of ideas to Southgate.

“In addition to my volunteerism, I have interned with the Southgate city engineer, at Southwinds Golf Course, with the Southgate Downtown Development Authority, with Parks and Recreation and with the 28th District Court,” she said. “I have also been an election worker since 2017.”

Kuspa said her experience and service, along with her education and degree in information security and intelligence, have prepared her for the city council.

“I believe that input from multiple generations of residents will ensure a brighter future for our community,” she said.

Kuspa said that while campaigning, many residents expressed concern about city ordinance enforcement.

She said residents, landlords and business owners need to be better educated about property maintenance, and the ordinance department needs to be supported when citing for non-compliance.

“It should be fully understood that there is a responsibility, when living or doing business in Southgate, that includes maintaining their properties,” she said. “As a member of city council, I will bring this issue to the forefront for the betterment of our neighborhoods and business corridors.”

Kuspa said consistent enforcement will make it easier to attract more residents and businesses to the city.

“The goal should always be to build stronger neighborhoods and attract responsible business owners,” she said.

Phillip J. Rauch

Rauch said he served as the city council president from 2009 to 2011, and has served on the council for 14 years.

“I have given back to my community, recently hosting a Family Fun Day, where we raised $4,500 for the Southgate Education Foundation,” he said. “Last year, I organized gift bags for the entire 2020 graduating class.”

Rauch said in years past, he served on the special event committee and created the popular Taste of the Town at Heritage Days.

“So, as you can see, I have given back to my community for years and would like to continue to do so and help to keep moving Southgate forward,” he said.

Rauch said the city council needs to find a way to bring new revenue into the city to continue the level of services offered.

“We need to openly discuss revenue options that will benefit the city, without taxing the residents more,” he said. “I am the most open-minded candidate, and I think we need to consider avenues that are legal in the state, that the council and administration have previously turned down.”

Rauch said the city can’t continue on the path it is on by putting a band aid on the problem.

“We need to find a permanent solution to create more revenue,” he said.

Dale Zamecki

Zamecki said he is running for re-election to the Southgate city council because he enjoys helping meet people’s needs, whether it be for business or residential matters.

“Being on council for more than 20 years has given me vast experience with any issues pertaining to the city,” he said. “I feel that I am, with my many years of being on city council, a choice candidate for re-running.”

Zamecki said that Southgate, like many other cities Downriver, has too many buildings sitting vacant.

“They need to be cleaned up and opened for business, bringing beautification and money back to our city,” he said.