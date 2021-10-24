Incumbent, council chair vying for Heights mayor positions

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Dearborn Heights voters will go to the polls Nov. 2 to decide who will serve a partial mayoral term upon certification of the election until Dec. 31 and a full term from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2025.

Incumbent Bill Bazzi and City Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell are seeking both open mayor seats in the general election.

Bazzi was selected to complete the term of the late Mayor Daniel Paletko Jan. 26. Prior to Bazzi, Malinowski-Maxwell served as interim mayor following Paletko’s death due to complications from COVID-19 on Dec. 29, 2020.

Each candidate was asked three questions with a 100- to 120-word limit for each. Responses over the word limit may be edited.

1. How will you work to prioritize the needs of residents and address their concerns?

Bazzi: During my time on city council, I’ve always worked in the best interest of our residents. Since my appointment to mayor, I’ve been prioritizing the needs of our residents that are now within my purview. On my first day as mayor, I met with my department directors and stressed one of my top priorities — to listen, respect, and provide our residents with excellent customer service. I also announced and maintain an open-door policy for our residents, council members, and city employees alike. Some of the main concerns are related to long-standing issues in our city which include waste removal, flooding/infrastructure, blight, speeding in neighborhoods, the city’s esthetics, among others — all of which I’ve been tackling along with my administrative team.

Malinowski-Maxwell: As mayor I will have a true open door policy. I will make sure all departments are adequately staffed with qualified employees to meet the residents needs. We have recently lost many good employees through resignation, retirement or by being fired by the current administration. Almost all departments are understaffed. It’s hard to operate properly which out the proper staff. Growing up in Dearborn Heights I have been involved in the community since I was a child. I understand what has happened over the years and I know how we got to be the city we are today. I also know what it takes to make our great city an even better one.

2. What improvements or changes would you like to see happen within the city?

Bazzi: Since my appointment, I hit the ground running working on multiple issues to improve our city. This includes preserving Warren Valley as a golf course and creating detention areas to address Rouge flooding in our city; removing log jams and purchasing homes along the Creek to create basins and prevent flooding; contracting with a new waste removal company to provide reliable service for residents; increasing patrol to deter speeding while prioritizing enhanced resources for police and fire to keep neighborhoods safe; conducting a city-wide evaluation and computer modeling of our aging infrastructure to evaluate capacity and identify areas of improvements; and working with the city of Taylor on the Van Born corridor to improve the southern entrance of Dearborn Heights.

Malinowski-Maxwell: As mayor I will: Clean up our great city using existing ordinances and adding new ones as necessary. Work hard to find a solution to the Ecorse Creek flooding. There has been a lot of talk and meetings. It’s time to take action. Keep Warren Valley as a golf course. It is our biggest flood plain. If we were to develop that property it would flood a lot of basements and decrease property values. As city council chairwoman I have always supported what is in the best interests of the residents and I will continue to do so as mayor.

3. Why are you seeking re(election)? Why should people vote for you?

Bazzi: I am running for mayor to maintain my commitment and continue working for our residents. As a former city councilman since 2017 and current mayor since Jan. 26, 2021, I’ve been working diligently to strategize and develop a stronger, cleaner, safer, and more vibrant city. Although the foundation has been set in place in the short time that I’ve served as mayor, there is more work to be done. I remain committed to repairing our infrastructure; resolving our longstanding flooding issue; ridding our neighborhoods of blight; enhancing city services and equal access to resources; providing the police and fire departments with the resources needed to keep our community safe; respecting and listening to residents; and ensuring transparency in city government.

Malinowski-Maxwell: As a lifetime resident of Dearborn Heights I get the dynamics of our city. I have many ideas on how to make a lot of positive changes. I will bring the community back together through more city activities. Also I will organize more neighborhood groups to discuss issues unique to certain areas. Dearborn Heights is ready for a positive change and I am the candidate to do just that. I ask the residents to vote for me to be mayor of Dearborn Heights on Nov. 2.

