By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A gym backpack, containing leggings, a hoodie, Converse shoes and Apple headphones, was reported stolen Oct. 13 from a silver 2014 Chevy Cruze parked in an apartment building lot on Village Square Drive.

The victim said the trunk was open when she approached her car that morning, and someone had rummaged through the vehicle interior. There was minor damage to the glove box plastic liner. There were no suspects.