Halloween festivities are ageless

By MARGARET BLOHM

For the Times-Herald

DEARBORN – Is there an age when you should stop trick-or-treating? Certainly not — according to residents and staff of Beaumont Commons, Dearborn.

Each year, staff who work in different departments on campus accept the challenge of designing and decorating pumpkins in a contest judged by residents. This year’s first place winner was Oscar the Grouch, created by the dining services department.

“Halloween is one of our favorite holidays, because everyone can get involved, and it brings back lots of fun memories from childhood,” said Delfina Mauricio, director of resident services. “Our residents get a kick out of staff who dress up in crazy costumes that keep them guessing who the person really is.”

The October festivities do not end without a party of candy, treats and entertainment that everyone enjoys.

“You’ll never hear anyone say they’re too old for Halloween,” Mauricio said.