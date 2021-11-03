Abdullah Hammoud wins Dearborn mayoral race

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud declared victory Tuesday night in the Dearborn mayoral race, defeating former state Rep. and County Commission Chairman Gary Woronchak with 54.6 percent of the vote.

Hammoud received 13,040 votes to Woronchak’s 10,796 votes (45.2 percent).

He becomes Dearborn’s seventh mayor, and its first Muslim and Arabic mayor in the U.S. city with the greatest concentration of Arab-Americans.

“The people of Dearborn spoke loudly,” Hammoud said. “They want change and bold leadership to tackle the challenges we face.”

Hammoud’s campaign focused on reducing residential property taxes without compromising city services, and he presented ideas to address the repeat flooding, infrastructure challenges, reckless driving, health care inequities and underfunded city pension obligations.

He launched DearbornTransition.com Nov. 2 to communicate his transition plans.

Hammoud thanked Woronchak and the other mayoral candidates, and promised to continue to communicate clearly and candidly with residents, as he called for community unity.

“Solving complex problems requires reimagining how we do things, especially as we work to create a more resilient city amid the pandemic,” Hammoud said. “Dearborn has everything it needs to thrive: We have innovative entrepreneurs and hometown corporations, a rich culture and vibrant neighborhoods. We just need to unite and work together as one city.”