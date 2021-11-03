Dearborn voters re-elect City Council incumbents, choose 3 new members

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Voters re-elected incumbents Robert Abraham, Erin Byrnes, Leslie Herrick and Michael Sareini to the City Council, while ushering in three newcomers: Kamal Alsawafy, Mustapha Hammoud and Ken Paris.

Sareini, the highest vote-getter, will become council president, with Byrnes becoming council president pro tem.

The unofficial vote totals as of Nov. 3 were: Sareini (13,583), Byrnes (10,602), Herrick (10,421), Alsawfy (10,006), Paris (9,131), Abraham (8,883), and Hammoud (8,314).

The runner-up vote totals were: Gary Enos (8,278), Silvio Davis (8,130), Lola Elzein (7,921), Khodr Farhat (7,607), Sam Luqman (7,402), Saeid Mashgari Alawathi (6,368), and Khalil Othman (5,592).