Police seek public’s help in hit-and-run

DEARBORN — Dearborn police are asking the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in an Oct. 21 hit-and-run where a Chrysler 300 crashed into a building on Greenfield Road.

Police said the Chrysler 300 attempted to make a turn from northbound Greenfield onto eastbound Henn about 6:30 p.m., but crashed into Greenfield Pain & Neurology, 6502 Greenfield. The driver exited the vehicle, made a phone call on a cell phone, then fled in the vehicle before police arrived.

No one was injured in the crash, but the building sustained substantial damage to its structure, police said. An investigation determined that the driver was responsible for the crash.

Anyone with information about the driver or the incident is asked to call Cpl. Zachary Baraboll at 313-943-2275 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP, or go to www.1800speakup.org.

“With help from the community, we will identify the suspect, and use all available resources to apprehend the individual involved in this incident,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.