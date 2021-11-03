Southgate voters return incumbents to council, renew street improvement millage

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Residents re-elected the five City Council incumbents seeking another term, along with two newcomers, and renewed a street improvement millage by a strong 80 percent margin.

The City Council winners are newcomers Zoey Kuspa (3,119) and Christian Graziani (2,638), and incumbents Bill Colovos (2,626), Mark Farrah (2,595), Karen George (2,510), Phillip Rauch (2,507), and Dale Zamecki (2,302).

Challengers Priscilla Ayers-Reiss (2,259) and Gregory Kowalsky (2,053) were not elected to the council.

Current Council President John Graziani did not run for re-election, while incumbent Councilman Christopher Rollet ran unopposed for city treasurer, a position currently held by Jim Dallos, who did not seek re-election.

Also running unopposed were incumbents Mayor Joseph Kuspa and City Clerk Janice Ferencz.

The 2-mill street improvement levy, which covers city streets for the next five years, will generated an estimated $1.45 million its first year, at an effective rate of 1.9268 mills.