Allen Park city workers rescue dog from sewer basin

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK — A 12-year-old dog named Bailey was rescued from a sewer basin in a field off of Enterprise Drive Nov. 3.

The dog had fallen 15 to 20 feet to the bottom of the cement basin, according to an Allen Park Fire Department Facebook post. Personnel from the Water and Sewer Department, Fire Department and Downriver Animal Control worked to rescue Baily.

It had appeared that a piece of machinery may have knocked the cover off, exposing the hole at some point, the post read. Water Department personnel brought their confined space rescue equipment when they were called for help then Firefighter and Paramedic Jason Pelty went into the hole to rescue the dog.

Baily was conscious, alert and yipping. Pelty was able to secure the dog in a tarp used to carry people and as a team Baily was successfully extracted.

The dog walked on his own power back and was taken to a veterinarian for stitches and a bath, the post said.

“We always consider the other departments as part of our team, as we can’t do our job without them,” the post read. “By the way, as soon as Bailey got into his car, he was trying to get out so he could go play and chase more rabbits.”

