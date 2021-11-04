Dearborn Herb Study Association premieres event at McFadden Ross House

DEARBORN – The Harvest Craft and Bake Sale is back for a one-day event in Dearborn starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 13. This is the first time the event will be at the Dearborn Historical Museum’s McFadden Ross House, 915 S. Brady.

The Dearborn Herb Study Association welcomes buyers and visitors. Items for sale include the group’s signature onion-dill and herb breads, dipping oils, spice blends, assorted baked goods, holiday gifts and decorations including festive porch pots, and pet treats.

“There are many passionate herb gardeners in our community,” Dearborn Herb Study Association Vice President Bernadette Fraga said. “It’s part of our past, our heritage and our future. People want to be healthy, eat naturally and help our planet. Herbs make everything better.”

The association was started in 1975 by residents who wanted to know more about herbs.

“Our goals continue today,” Fraga said. “We share ideas, recipes, and fellowship. We bring in guest speakers on subjects like native plants and heirloom seeds, herbs, spices and even vermiculture.

“This year we’ve created seasonal porch pots for the sale. Our breads are baked fresh that morning with our proprietary blend of herbs through a local baker. At our spring sale (the day before Mother’s Day), we also sell live plants.”

Members of the Dearborn Herb Study Association also maintain both a shade and herb garden outside the Dearborn Historical Museum and a pollinator garden around the flag pole.

“We enjoy learning and sharing ideas along with an active commitment to the community and environment,” Fraga said.

Proceeds from the sales are used for further education and donations to the museum’s building fund.

The association meets on the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m., September through June.

“We welcome new members,” Fraga said