Dearborn Library presents supplemental income discussion Nov. 9 and 22

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Public Library will present a free, online discussion designed to teach people how to supplement their income with dividend paying stocks

“Supplement Your Income with Dividends” will be offered online through Zoom from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 and noon to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22. The discussion on both dates will be the same, so perspective participants can choose to attend whichever date and time best suits their schedule.

Library staff will explain several great resources, such as Barron’s, Morningstar, and Value Line, as well as offer tips on how to make this strategy work.

To receive an invitation to join either event, register in the events calendar at dearbornlibrary.org or call 313-943-2330.