Heights pair arrested in Ohio for possession of $140,000 in various drugs

COLUMBUS – A Dearborn Heights man and woman were among three arrested in Scioto County, Ohio, Oct. 31 when a traffic stop resulted in a seizure of various drugs worth about $140,000.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against the driver, Sierra A. McLean, 20, and passenger, Makayla A. Freeman, 20, both of Dearborn Heights, and passenger, Cameron H. Wilborn, 20, of Ypsilanti, after troopers seized 1,136 grams of heroin, 470 grams of marijuana, 280 grams of fentanyl, 20 ecstasy pills, and 50 oxycodone pills.

At 5:41 p.m., troopers stopped a 2015 Toyota Corolla with Michigan registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823. While interacting with the occupants, they gave conflicting stories regarding their trip.

A drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle and a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 20 grams of marijuana in a purse, a container with a false bottom containing 50 oxycodone pills and 20 ecstasy pills, and a bag located in the truck containing the additional contraband.

The three were arrested and housed in Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of heroin and fentanyl and trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 33 years in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.