Political signs in Dearborn must be removed by Nov. 7

DEARBORN – Political campaign lawn signs for the November general election should be removed by Nov. 7, five days after the Nov. 2 election, the timeframe required by city ordinance.

The Property Maintenance & Development Services Departments will be issuing fines for the signs that still remain on display after the deadline.

Any sign not permanently attached and intended to be displayed for a limited period of time is considered a temporary event sign, according to the City’s Code of Ordinances.