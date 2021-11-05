Dearborn recognizes employees who are veterans

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn employs 84 people who are also veterans of the U. S. Armed Forces. These veterans served their country and continue to serve the community, working in departments across the city.

As Veterans Day approaches on Nov. 11, Mayor John O’Reilly, Jr. and the entire city leadership team thank them for their ongoing dedication to public service.

“Those who have been in our armed forces deserve our admiration and respect,” O’Reilly said. “We are grateful to have them as city employees, as they continue to serve the public in many important ways.”

Those city employees who are veterans who agreed to be recognized by name in 2021 are listed alphabetically.

• Cpl. Chris Brayman serves with the Police Department. He served for four years in the U.S. Army from 1986 to 1990.

• John Connolly works in the Building Department. He served three years in the U.S. Army from 1982 to 1985.

• John Davidson works in the Neighborhood Services Division of the Property Maintenance and Development Services Department. He served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1985 to 1989 and again in 1991.

• Murray Davis works at the 19th District Court with the Veterans Treatment Court. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force.

• Peter Ewald works in the Assessment Department. He served eight years in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

• Gary Filiak works in the Recreation and Parks Department. He served two years in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1973.

• Michael Hornyak works in the Neighborhood Services Division of the Property Maintenance and Development Services Department. He served six years in the U.S Army.

• Gene Hunt is the chief judge at the 19th District Court. He served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1974 to 1976.

• Battalion Chief Brian Keith serves as the Unit 2 Battalion Chief with the Dearborn Fire Department. He served eight years in the U.S. Coast Guard from 2009 to 2017.

• Capt. Jeremy Kurek serves with the Fire Department. He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1994 to 1998.

• Fatooma Saad works in the Department of Public Information. She served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2014 to 2016.

• Bob Schuelke works in the Building Department. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1970.

• Phillip S. Smith works at the 19th District Court with the Veterans Treatment Court. He served 27 years in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1994.

• Cpl. Adam Southhall serves with the Police Department. He served 10 years in the U.S. Navy from 2000 to 2010.

• Doug Stokes is a Court Officer and Work Program Supervisor at the 19th District Court. He served five years as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1970.

• Jack Tate works with the Dearborn Historical Museum. He served three years in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962.

• Cpl. Richard Townsend serves with the Police Department. He served eight years in the U.S. Air Force.