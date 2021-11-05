Stephen Fletcher named Dearborn 2021 Veteran of the Year

Public invited to Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11 at Ford Community & Performing Arts Center

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council has named Stephen Fletcher, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and current member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, as Dearborn’s 2021 Veteran of the Year.

Fletcher will be honored at the Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. The public is invited to attend the ceremony and asked to wear masks to protect the high-risk World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans who will be present.

The Veteran of the Year is nominated by their veteran peers, then selected by a committee of past recipients. The honoree is chosen based on their continued service to their community, especially veterans, in Dearborn and beyond. Other traits considered are personal qualities of honor, leadership, compassion, and commitment.

“Stephen is that type of Marine who will step up and get the job done, but will not toot his own horn,” wrote Art Garrison, the 2017 Veteran of the Year, in his nomination form. “Besides being a member of many veteran organizations in Dearborn, he is also a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the civilian uniformed branch of Team Coast Guard.”

Garrison described Fletcher as a selfless public servant who has worked tirelessly with the Missing in America Project to bring the cremains of veterans home for interment at the Great Lakes National Cemetery. Fletcher described his involvement with MIAP as one of the greatest honors and says it’s a humbling experience to be able to give these veterans, spanning from World War I to Vietnam, a proper internment.

He said that he is humbled and honored to have been nominated and selected by his peers to represent Dearborn’s veteran community as the 2021 Veteran of the Year recipient.

Military Service

Fletcher’s immersion into military life and public service began at a young age.

“I’m from a military family,” he shared.

“My dad was in the Army Air Corps, which was the predecessor of the U.S. Air Force, and he was in World War II. My great-grandfather was in World War I. My older brother was in the U.S. Army from ’74 to ’77 and later served in the Marines from ’79 to ’89. So, I had thought about it and going through high school I took the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps courses.”

He ultimately decided to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Fletcher served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1981 to 1986. At 18, he attended boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., followed by military occupational specialty training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., where he graduated top of his class. He trained and worked as a computer operator and systems programmer.

He later spent time a year overseas in Okinawa, Japan, before finishing out his service at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., having achieved the rank of corporal.

Fletcher recalls the pull to re-enter military service after the attacks on September 11, 2001. He found a new home with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in July 2014.

“I looked at going back into the Marine Corps and at that point in time, based on age, they said I was too old and couldn’t go back in,” he recalls. “After a few years, an opportunity presented itself for me to join the Coast Guard. It was still a way for me to give back and serve.”

Veterans Member Organizations

Along with his membership in the Marine Corps League 152 and the American Legion Post 364, Fletcher serves with other veteran organizations. He also had the honor of leading the DAWVC as the commander in 2017.

After completing his service in the Marine Corps, Fletcher moved back home to the metropolitan Detroit area and went to college.

“Something was missing, I wanted to give back somehow,” Fletcher said of his decision to become more active with the Marine Corps League 152 in Dearborn. “That became my home again. You’re always looking for opportunities to volunteer.”

Continued Service at Home

Fletcher now has many volunteer commitments on his plate, among which are the Detroit Marathon, the Step Out Detroit event held at the Detroit Zoo in support of the American Diabetes Association, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light Up the Night event that he walks in honor of his father who had leukemia.

He also works with Together We Served, a social networking site for veterans, to create memorial profiles for those who have been killed in action.

Fletcher volunteers three days a week at the Freedom Center, which are lounges for members of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and their families, and are located inside the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. He maintains his commitment to these volunteer opportunities while also working fulltime at Metro in the transportation division.

One of the organizations he’s most proud to work with is the Missing in America Project.

“The purpose of the MIAP is to locate and inter forgotten remains,” Fletcher said.

They work to locate forgotten remains that often end up sitting on a shelf at a funeral home because the veteran or their family have no means to give them a proper burial.

Through his work with MIAP, Fletcher recalls a phone call he received from a funeral home in Grand Rapids that resulted in a solemn drive home to Dearborn with the cremains of a World War I veteran.

“She had heard about the project and she gave me a call,” he recalls.

After verifying the veteran’s identity, he was able to arrange a military burial for him at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.

“I picked him up, he was sitting on my seat, I put a flag on top, and I’m sitting there thinking ‘This guy was born in the 1800s and here it is 2000-something,’” he shared.

“I wondered what he could tell me because he lived through the Great Depression and the World Wars, and I wondered what he would think riding in this car with radios, and freeways, and everything around us in the present day,” he said. “For the two-hour ride, that was a lot to think about and take in.”

Many of the veteran cremains that Fletcher helps bring home are included in the funeral procession that opens the city of Dearborn’s annual Memorial Day Parade. Fletcher said that he later had the honor of also transporting the cremains of that veteran’s wife to be jointly interred at Great Lakes.

After surviving a near-death diabetic episode in 2012, his second chance at life renewed his commitment to volunteer service.

“Public service is something anybody can do,” Fletcher reiterated. “For some people, for example our mayor, Mayor Jack O’Reilly Jr., and Mayor Bill Bazzi in Dearborn Heights, public service is their life.

“But public service is something anyone can do – it doesn’t matter if it’s big or small. You can help out at a school, serve at the airport at the volunteer centers, volunteer at the local VA hospitals. Or you can go all out and drive to Grand Rapids and escort cremains, or volunteer on the parade committee,” he said.

“That’s the big message I want to get out – every little bit helps.”