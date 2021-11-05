Trash, loose leaf collection on normal schedule for Veterans Day

Many city offices and facilities will be closed during holiday

DEARBORN – Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11 and many city offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the national holiday.

Collection of curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste, however, is not affected by the holiday, and will occur as normal.

In addition, loose leaf collection will take place as scheduled on Nov. 11 for residents who live in the Thursday collection district.

The Dearborn Administrative Center, 19th District Court and all three Dearborn public libraries will be closed on Nov. 11. The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center will be open for its normal operating hours, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.