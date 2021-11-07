6-year-old Heights girl killed in Dearborn hit-and-run

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – A 6-year-old Dearborn Heights girl was fatally struck by a sport utility vehicle Nov. 7 in the 7600 block of Bingham Street in Dearborn, where she was visiting her grandmother.

The girl, Batoul Haider Alfadawi, was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Detroit, where she died of her injuries.

The Dearborn Police Department is looking for the driver of a silver or white Chevy Equinox, who failed to stop at the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Corp. Zachary Baraboll at the Dearborn Police Department accident investigation bureau, at 313-943-2275, or Crimestoppers, at 800-SPEAK UP, or online at 1800speakup.org.