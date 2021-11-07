Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

6-year-old Heights girl killed in Dearborn hit-and-run

Police are looking for a silver or white Chevy Equinox in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a 6-year-old Dearborn Heights girl who was visiting her grandmother in the 7600 block of Bingham Street in Dearborn when she was struck.

 

Batoul Haider Alfadawi

By SUE SUCHYTA
DEARBORN – A 6-year-old Dearborn Heights girl was fatally struck by a sport utility vehicle Nov. 7 in the 7600 block of Bingham Street in Dearborn, where she was visiting her grandmother.

The girl, Batoul Haider Alfadawi, was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Detroit, where she died of her injuries.

The Dearborn Police Department is looking for the driver of a silver or white Chevy Equinox, who failed to stop at the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Corp. Zachary Baraboll at the Dearborn Police Department accident investigation bureau, at 313-943-2275, or Crimestoppers, at 800-SPEAK UP, or online at 1800speakup.org.