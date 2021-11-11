D7 selects Tyrone Weeks as next superintendent

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Tyrone Weeks was unanimously chosen has the next superintendent of Dearborn Heights District 7 Schools during a special meeting Nov. 10.

Board members took turns saying who their pick for superintendent was and also went through why they voted for their choice. Trustee Derek Wall said he was going to pick candidate Kevin Simmons but after hearing other board member choices he chose to be in consensus with board.

After the selection was made by the board, President Carrie Harleton called Weeks to give him the news that same night. Contract negotiations will be next before Weeks officially begins his role.

“I am overwhelmed right now,” Weeks said. “I greatly appreciate this opportunity.”

He told the board that if they heard some cracking in his voice it’s because he is extremely excited.

“Thank you all for this opportunity,” he said on the phone. “I promise that you will not be disappointed in me as a person, as servant, as a school leader — I look forward to working with you all. I am just overwhelmed with joy right now.”

Weeks, 45, has not served as a superintendent for a school district and his most current position before applying was director of state and federal programs school improvements and Title IX coordinator at Farmington Public Schools since August 2019.

Prior to that role, he was assistant principal at Farmington High School from July 2016 to August 2019, according to his resume. Weeks holds a doctorate in educational studies, Master of Education in educational leadership and Bachelor of Science in Education — all from Eastern Michigan University.

His certifications include teaching certification from the state of Michigan and a Michigan K-12 School Administration certificate.

The school board reviewed applications, resumes, cover letters, supporting documentation, responses to questions, presentations, feedback provided by stakeholders, site visits and written summaries before making their decision between Weeks and Simmons.

Harleton thanked the Michigan Leadership Institute and Metro Bureau for assisting and advising the board throughout the search process which began after former Supt. Jennifer Mast resigned.

Mary Ann Cyr was selected to serve as interim superintendent for the district through Dec. 31 during the search for the permanent superintendent.

To watch the special meetings go to the district’s YouTube page.

