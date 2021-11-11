Dearborn schools collecting food in Battle Against Hunger

Dearborn Public School students and families are again stepping up to Battle Against Hunger by holding food drives at several schools in the district.

The seventh annual Battle Against Hunger will run from Nov. 15 to 19 this year. Over the years, Dearborn students and families have donated tons of food through this event to help feed people in need in our community.

Donations this year will be collected at all three traditional high schools – Dearborn, Edsel Ford and Fordson – and participating elementary and middle schools: Becker, DuVall, Long, Lindbergh, Henry Ford, Howard, McDonald, Miller, Nowlin, Oakman, River Oaks, Salina, Snow, Whitmore-Bolles and William Ford elementary schools; Bryant, Smith, STEM, Stout and Woodworth middle schools; McCollough/Unis; and Dearborn Magnet High School.

The Battle began in 2015 as a friendly off-field competition between rivals Dearborn and Fordson high schools. Edsel Ford later joined the food drive, and it was opened for the district’s elementary and middle schools to participate.

Initially, the event was a competition between schools to see who could collect the most non-perishable food and money. Now, the event is a cooperative effort to help families in need through three local non-profits.

Food donations will be given to Zaman International. Monetary donations will be shared between Amity Foundation and Gleaners Food Bank.

Monetary donations can be made through a crowdfunding site hosted by the Dearborn Education Foundation. Online donors who want to support the Battle drive at a particular high school can list DHS, EFHS or FHS in the “Order Notes” field.

“It is wonderful to see how our high school students and the now younger students come together as one district to help others in our community,” Supt. Glenn Maleyko said. “The generosity of our students and families will have a positive impact for those in need in our area.”