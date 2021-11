By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — An apartment door jamb was reported damaged Nov. 2 in an unsuccessful break-in attempt in the 13000 block of Cambridge Avenue.

The victim said that when she arrived home, she noticed the door jamb was cracked near the door knob, and there was a scrape along the face of the deadbolt lock. The lock strike plate was also loose. There were no witnesses, suspects or leads.