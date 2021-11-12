Man cited for drunken driving, no insurance

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK — While driving southbound on Pelham Road Oct. 15, police observed black Chevy Impala traveling southbound on Pelham while failing to maintain its lane of travel Oct. 15. The Impala was swerving from the right lane into the left lane several times.

A traffic stop was conducted where police approached the driver asking for his license, registration and proof of insurance when the driver provided his license but said he did not know where his insurance was. Police noticed a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from the man and his bloodshot eyes with a glassy stare while speaking to him.

When asked if he had been drinking, the man said, “I had a little bit to drink, please don’t give me a DUI.” The driver was advised to step out of the Impala for field sobriety tests.

According to the report, the man’s blood-alcohol level was 0.265 at the time of the traffic stop, which is more than three times the .08 legal limit in Michigan.

He was arrested and taken to the police department for processing where citations were issues for operating while intoxicated and no proof of insurance.

Also, due to a prior alcohol conviction, the Impala’s license plate was removed and a repeat offender paper license plate was issued.