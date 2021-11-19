Riverview Veterans Day recognition

Riverview Veterans Day recognitionNovember 19, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhotos courtesy of Andrew Swift FacebookRiverview Mayor Andrew Swift presents veterans living at The Bellaire Senior Living, 12621 Hale, with certificates of recognition from the city on Veterans Day. During the visit, service songs were played, “God Bless America” was sung and cake was served to all in attendance. Certificates were given the nine veterans at the senior living community in appreciation for their service and for their sacrifice and commitment to the United States.