Southgate honors Halloween display winners at council meeting

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The Cultural Arts and Special Events Halloween decoration winners were honored Nov. 17 at the first live city council meeting since the city went to online meetings during the pandemic.

Chairperson Robin Craig announced the first-place winners, Roy and Shannon Jasso, 13076 Poplar St., whose display was dominated by a giant skeleton, and featured multiple story-telling scenarios. They received a $50 gift card.

The second-place winners, Al and Shirley Ledford, of 16305 Timothy Drive, who received a $30 gift card, followed a zombie graveyard theme.

The third-place winners, Mike and Amy Coffman, of 15743 Irene St., received a $20 gift card for their clever display of skeletons fishing in toxic waste, with a skeletal fish on the line.

Mayor Joseph Kuspa said many residents competed, which made the judging difficult. He said flyers for the Christmas decoration contest will be available the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday.