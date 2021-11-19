Wayne County to resurface Outer Drive from Fort Street to I-75

Lincoln Park, Melvindale to share costs

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – The City Council approved its $42,113 share of Wayne County’s hot mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing of Outer Drive from Fort Street to I-75 at its Nov. 15 meeting.

The city of Melvindale, which has a smaller section of the repairs within its city limits, will pay $14,739 for its share, and Wayne County will contribute $136,866 for its portion of the cost.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will provide an estimated $873,597, with all of the parties’ contributions subject to adjust to reflect the actual costs.

The Lincoln Park resolution reflects the importance of road repairs to both traffic safety and economic development within the city.

Lincoln Park Mayor Thomas Karnes said because of Act 51, which created the Michigan Transportation Fund, the county is responsible for the maintenance and repair of certain county and state roads, but Act 51 also requires cities to share the construction costs for some types of repair processes.

A working capital advance is due before the start of the project, which is standard procedure, with the final payment due upon completion of the project.

Lincoln Park City Clerk Kerry Kehrer said Melvindale’s portion of the road extends from the westbound side of Outer Drive from Fort Street to the other side of the right-of-way on I-75, and the right-of-way from the westerly boundary of the right-of-way on I-75 to the easterly boundary is in Melvindale.

She said the Detroit section of Outer Drive does not begin until east of the I-75 freeway.

“So, that portion is the portion that Melvindale is responsible for, which is why there seems to be a very big difference between our cost sharing and Melvindale’s cost sharing,” Kehrer said.