Westborn Car Wash to donate money from car washes to Dearborn Goodfellows

DEARBORN — Ali Turfe, owner of Westborn Car Wash, 25073 Michigan Ave., will donate $1 from every car wash to the Dearborn Goodfellows during the entire month of December.

Turfe approached Goodfellows President Silvio Davis with the idea.

“Giving back to the city is what has kept me in business for over a decade,” Turfe said. “It is what’s most important to me and has always been part of the way we do business.

“Being able to give back to the Dearborn Goodfellows is near and dear to my heart. As a child, I remember growing up with the Dearborn Goodfellows always part of our holidays. The boxes of food and gifts that were dropped off at our home will never be forgotten, especially when we had so little during those times. When we didn’t have much, it was the Dearborn Goodfellows that gave us something to look forward to and brought joy to our holidays.”

The Goodfellows, a 501(c)(3) charity, is Dearborn’s leading provider of aid to children over the holiday season. Its motto “No kid without a Christmas” still rings as strongly as when the Goodfellows first organized in Dearborn in the 1920’s.

Anyone who would like to get involved with the Goodfellows in selling newspapers, packaging gifts, delivering gifts, or working at the Smoke on the Grill can contact Davis at 313-485-1737, or Executive Director Larry Johnson at 313-450-2664.