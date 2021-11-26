Dearborn Symphony navigates mini masterpieces from around the world

By PHYLLIS MORAITIS

The Dearborn Symphony, under the piloted baton of Music Director and Conductor Steven Jarvi, took off for a musical trip Nov. 19 from the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

The welcome back to live, non-stop adventure, explored the less visited musical landscapes of masterful composers such as Rossini, Debussy, Ibert, Sibelius and Bartók.

Featured local musicians under Jarvi’s direction ushered the way as the symphony shined in the land of mini masterpieces. Jarvi, as profiled on YouTube Symphony Notes, is thrilled this season to welcome patrons back to the concert hall. He explained how the night’s programed travelogue explored a lot of the smaller pieces that get taken for granted, standing in the shadows of their “Big-Brothers.”

The musical trip began with Gioachino Rossini. As any Buggs Bunny fan knows, Rossini, is best recognized and beloved for “The Barber of Saville.” However, the symphony’s first stop was at his “La Cenerentola (Cinderella) Overture.” While less known, the symphony and conductor circumnavigated flawlessly through the evocative musical terrain.

Next stop, Claude Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” the made for piano, later orchestrated piece, delighted and evoked familiarity as the beloved and well-executed work filled the auditorium. Dennis Carter, principal flute featured in the work, articulated the musical topology with masterful ease. Harpist Lydia Cleaver was moving, totally first class.

Moving on, Jacques Ibert’s “Divertissement,” a lighthearted piece made for a smaller group of players, filled the air with sounds that ranged from targeted humorous cabaret to intended cacophonous chaos. The musicians rose to the challenging scope of this regional anatomy, rarely performed, and edgy work. Hsin-yi Huang piano and celeste, and Michael McGowan, trumpet, delivered a stunning, powerful, and bold performance.

Jean Sibelius’ “Andante Festivo” was an emotional piece for conductor and as such was heartfelt throughout the audience as well as musicians. The road paved by a beautiful beginning with the upper strings that played the first gentle theme, along with the orchestra built on the emotionally charged piece.

Béla Bartók’s “Romanian Folk Dances,” not always easy to fit into a traditional concert, made for a lively stop along the way. Musicians as well as conductor enjoyed an energetic exchange.

The night’s travel itinerary ended from where it began, with Claude Debussy’s “Petite Suite,” an incredible piece of music originally for piano, later orchestrated, made for a perfect ending to this whirlwind musical journey.

Based on principal clarinet Nicklas Hamblin’s flawless delivery and masterful performance, you won’t want to miss the March 4, Dearborn Symphony where he is the featured soloist.

Keep your musical passport handy as the journey continues Dec. 17 with “Holiday Pops,” featuring symphony favorite Rich Ridenour.

For more details go to dearbornsymphony.org or call 313-565-2424. Ticket prices range from $15 to $35 with discounts for students. Masks are encouraged and available to all patrons.