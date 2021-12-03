City attorney explains low-income homeowner water bill assistance program

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Help may be available for eligible, low-income homeowners who need help paying their water bills, City Attorney Lawrence Coogan said at the Dec. 1 City Council meeting.

The Water Residential Assistance Program, administered by the Wayne Metro Community Action Agency, provides funding to eligible, low-income Wayne County homeowners to help them pay their water bills, to conserve water and to become self-sufficient.

“It will allow us to help residents in the city of Melvindale get relief who need it, for their water and sewage bills,” Coogan said. “It’s really important if we can get relief for our citizens, and I am sure this council wants to do that.”

The council unanimously approved the city’s participation in the program.

WRAP, which is made possible by the Great Lakes Water Authority, can provide up to $1,500 in yearly assistance per household, provide a payment of up to $625 during initial enrollment, and can provide a monthly billing credit of $25 per billing cycle.

Based on household water usage, a home water audit and minor plumbing repairs, costing up to $2,000, may be covered.

The WRAP program also provides water saving kits, consumer classes and supportive wrap-around services.

For more information, go to waynemetro.org.