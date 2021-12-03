Dearborn Goodfellows Paper Sale

Dearborn Goodfellows Paper SaleDecember 3, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto by Michael BewickDearborn Goodfellows Treasurer Karl Fava sells a newspaper to a passing motorist Friday during the organization’s annual weekend newspaper sale. The Goodfellows will be on street corners or in front of businesses Friday through Sunday to raise money to help ensure their motto of “No Dearborn Child Without A Christmas.” The Goodfellows are expected to provide toys and necessities to about 1,000 less fortunate Dearborn children up to age 11 this Christmas season. The organization will assemble packages from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Village Ford Parts Warehouse, 23841 Kean St., Dearborn. Deliver of the packages will be at 8 a.m. Dec. 18 from the same location. The public is invited to participate; anyone interested may call 313-943-2300.