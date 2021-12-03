Forgotten cell phone stolen at Target 

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — A woman left her iPhone 12 Pro Max in a bathroom stall at Target, 26650 Ford Road, from where it was subsequently taken.

After leaving the restroom, the customer realized she forgot her phone and when she went to retrieve it, it was missing.

She asked Target employees to review the security footage to see if they could see who took her phone. Police arrived at the store and advised the customer to contact Apple insurance to get a replacement phone and to use Find My iPhone to locate the missing phone.

Police told Target staff to contact them if the phone is returned. The woman said the phone had a clear case with a Lebanese pop socket.