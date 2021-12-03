Southgate students to get ALICE training

Program was scheduled before recent shooting

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – With the recent Oxford High School shooting, City Councilman Mark Farrah reminded city officials Dec. 1 that the school district’s students would receive Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate training.

He said the ALICE training, which will be conducted by the Police Department, was scheduled before the latest school shooting occurred.

“You’ve heard that term an awful lot in the last 24 hours,” Farrah said. “This is not a result of this. This is something that was pre-planned. You saw the school staff in Oxford take the proper steps and protect an awful lot of children from further harm.”

He said he is proud that the Police Department and other public safety employees are prepared and are moving forward with the training next week.

City Councilwoman Karen George said she heard on the news that because of their training, the students at Oxford High School reacted in a way that was designed to protect them.

“The training did pay off,” she said. “That was good to hear, aside from all that happened with the tragedy.”