Southgate’s ‘Light up the Park’ and ice show set holiday mood

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The city kicked off the holiday season with a Friday tree lighting at Kiwanis Park, weekend Great Lakes Steamers Santa rides and a Holiday Market Saturday at Market Center Park.

Mayor Joseph Kuspa announced at the Dec. 1 City Council meeting he would give Santa the key to the city at the Dec 3 tree lighting, so St. Nicholas will have no troubling leaving presents for good boys and girls on Christmas Eve.

He said that from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 11, Market Center Park, 13631 Eureka Road, will be aglow with thousands of twinkling lights and numerous holiday displays for the city’s second annual “Light Up the Park” event.

Kuspa said the free family event will continue through the month of December, with visitors being able to stroll through the lighted park from 5 to 10 p.m. each night, weather permitting.

He encouraged people to take in the lights and snap photos at the various Christmas displays.

“A special North Pole mailbox will be placed under the pavilion for any letters for Santa,” Kuspa said.

He said the holiday event schedule continues at 11 a.m. Dec. 12 with a special Christmas ice skating exhibition, with a $2 admission, presented by the city’s figure skaters at the Southgate Ice Arena, 14700 Reaume Parkway.

“Come watch our young skaters perform to familiar Christmas songs and carols,” Kuspa said.

He said a revised New Year’s Eve event will round out the holiday season, with details to be announced at the Dec. 15 council meeting.

Kuspa thanked Parks and Recreation Director Julie Goddard, Department of Public Services Director Kevin Anderson and Downtown Development Authority Director Cassidy Tear and their staffs for their work coordinating the events.

“Special thanks to the many volunteers who give of their time during this holiday season,” Kuspa said. “We could simply not do it without their help.”