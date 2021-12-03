Subway receives bogus orders

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — An employee at Subway, 5605 S. Telegraph, told police Nov. 24 she received a fraudulent DoorDash order in the amount of $98.32 using the name of a man who lived in Texas. The employee called the man, who said he did not place the order.

While police were at the restaurant, the DoorDash driver arrived, identified himself, and said he was there to pick up two orders, including the bogus order. He provided police with the address for the bogus rode, which also was the same address to which two earlier fraudulent orders were delivered.

Subway had not refunded the money to the man wrongly charged for the fraudulent order at the time of the report. Police contacted the man and left him a message to follow up.