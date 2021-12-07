Mel-NAP schools close Dec. 7 following threat

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Following a threat made Dec. 6 against Strong Middle School, Supt. Kimberly Soranno announced that the Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Schools would be closed Dec. 7, including extracurricular and after-school activities.

“Out of an abundance of care for the safety of our students, staff and community the entire district will be closed,” Soranno said in a letter to parents. “We appreciate your understanding and patience as the police continue their ongoing investigation.”

She said updates would be provided to district parents as soon as they become available.

“The safety of our entire Cardinal family is, and will always be, our main priority,” Soranno said.

For updates, see the school website, at melnapschools.com.