By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — A woman who said she “was in a hurry to get to her daughter’s cheerleading banquet” was cited Dec. 5 for improper backing, and warned about leaving the scene of an accident.

The woman hit a Jeep parked across the street from her own house with her gray Dodge Journey while backing out of her driveway on Hinton Street.

The Jeep had minor damage to the driver’s side door. Nearby surveillance cameras captured partial footage of the incident as well.