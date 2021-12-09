Resident tricked into forwarding iPhones

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — A Riverview resident reported Dec. 7 that in early October, they received a phone call, purportedly from Sprint customer service, informing them that two iPhones had been added to their plan, and were on their way to them.

The resident, who said they did not order any iPhones, was then told that they would be sent a shipping label to return the phones.

The resident then mailed the two iPhones, valued at $2,127, to a Miami address.

The actual Sprint customer service center said it never received any return package, but removed the two iPhones from the customer’s account.