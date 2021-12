By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK — An unattended white 2009 Pontiac G6 was stolen at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 while it was warming up in the 1600 block of Mill Street.

The victim, a Detroit woman, said her keys were in the ignition. There were no suspects. The car was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.