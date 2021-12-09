Woman scammed out of $8,500

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK — A 52-year-old Lincoln Park woman was scammed out of $8,500 in gift cards on Dec. 8 by a con artist who convinced her that $10,000 had been deposited into her bank account by mistake.

The fraudster convinced her to download an app to her computer, which has since taken over her laptop and locked it up.

After the victim purchased $8,500 in gift cards and took photos of the account numbers, which she sent to the caller, she contacted her bank, who said $10,000 was never deposited into her account. She was given a police report number to give to her financial institution for follow-up.