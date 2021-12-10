Gene Hunt appointed chief judge of 19th District Court

DEARBORN – The Michigan Supreme Court appointed Judge Gene Hunt as Chief Judge of Wayne County’s second largest district court, effective Jan. 1. This is Hunt’s third appointment to the position.

By court rule, a chief judge is the presiding officer of the court and is responsible for caseload management and disposition of judicial workloads, supervision of all court personnel, finances, and other critical functions.

Under Judge Hunt’s leadership the 19th District Court navigated the challenges of the global pandemic while continuing to deliver service to the public. Court operations continued without interruption during this period, due in large part to Hunt’s collaborative leadership approach, and willingness to embrace and expand new methods of delivering services.

“We’ve adapted our operation to ensure continuing access to justice, notwithstanding the challenges posed by the pandemic,” Hunt said. “Everyone involved in our organization, judges, court staff, attorneys and police, made it possible to continue operating at a high level.”

Hunt has expanded the role of technology in the court, implementing online dispute resolution that allows court users to negotiate traffic violations and address outstanding bench warrants remotely. He also continues to serve as the presiding judge for the Veteran’s Treatment Court and the Drug/Sobriety Court, grant-funded programs based on a holistic approach directed toward treatment and recovery for participants.

Hunt has plans to expand the Drug/Sobriety Court to increase the number of participants.

“There is a desperate need for these types of programs in our community, and the court is uniquely positioned to help individuals with substance abuse challenges,” Hunt said. “It is my goal to provide as many opportunities as possible for members of our community to get the help they need.”

Hunt has been an important advocate for the creation of the Regional Managed Assigned Counsel Office, a collaborative venture amongst district courts and municipalities in Wayne County, and the first of its kind in the state of Michigan. The office will centralize and streamline the administration of indigent defense services as required by the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission.

Off the bench, Hunt is dedicated to serving the community and is engaged in numerous local civic groups. He is a member of the Dearborn Exchange Club, the Optimist Club, American Legion, Marine Corp League and the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council.

“I am extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments at the court, and I am honored by the opportunity to continue serving as chief judge,” Hunt said. “I’m very fortunate to have such incredible partners on the bench. Judge (Sam) Salamey and Judge (Mark) Somers are true professionals who care deeply for our community. I am optimistic about the future at the 19th District Court.”