Hands of the City craft show raises funds for library

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – From bright balloon animals to festive wreaths, the Lincoln Park Library hosted craft vendors, holiday music and Santa Claus on Dec. 5 during a Hands of the City library fundraiser.

As violinist Annette DeMaggio of Lincoln Park played holiday carols, Santa and Mrs. Claus, with a little help from Lincoln Park residents Todd Geftos and Cheryl Bowman, listened to youngsters share their Christmas wishes.

Lucas “Looney” Szwed, 13, of Detroit, an accomplished balloon animal artist, said he enjoys making people happy with his creations.

“I love the smiles on people’s faces,” he said, adding that his balloon dinosaurs and balloon guitars are his favorite creations.

Community volunteer Chris Dardzinski said Hands of the City helps different city organizations, with its funding earmarked for the annual Memorial Day parade.

“We hope as these events grow for Hands of the City that more residents of Lincoln Park will take notice and come out and support these community events, because these are the kind of things that make it a really nice family-oriented community,” he said.

Community advocate Leslie Lynch-Wilson said events like this may help bring in people who aren’t familiar with places like the city’s library.

“We have a good library, and I think it helps expose it,” she said.

City Councilman and Hands of the City Chairman Mike Higgins said the volunteer group puts on several events every year to showcase the city to residents in a positive light.

“It started out doing the Memorial Day Parade, and now we’re doing nine different events each year,” he said. “This is one of our annual events, and at this particular event, every penny we give back to the Lincoln Park Library, because they are a much-needed thing in our city.”

Higgins said the proceeds from their March “All Day Jam” will help fund the Memorial Day Parade, and its Comic Book show helps pay for high school sports.

“Lincoln Park is the last school district Downriver that doesn’t make the kids pay for sports,” he said. “So, we do several charity-works along the way. Our main charity is making sure the Memorial Day Parade is done.”

Higgins said the holiday craft show at the library has been a fun day-long event.

“Vendors are happy, and I am sure we are going to be doing it again next year,” he said.

Wreathmaker Timilyn Pogorel said she always likes participating in Hands of the City events, and she likes seeing attendees getting in a holiday mood.

Timarie Szwed, who works for the Lincoln Park Downtown Development Authority and the Economical Development Corporation, said events like the library craft fair bring the community together.

“It helps local makers, so that helps tremendously,” she said. “I enjoy seeing this in Lincoln Park. We’ve had a lot of people come through, which was really nice, a lot of people from the city, as well as outside, so it’s nice to see money coming into the city, as well, to see all these beautiful things that are made right here. It’s very encouraging.”