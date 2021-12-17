Dell computer allegedly stolen

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — A Dell desktop computer valued at $2,904 was reported stolen. The victim said he ordered the computer to be shipped to his address on North Lafayette Oct. 7.

According to the report, the package tracking showed the computer was delivered by FedEx and signed for by a name the victim does not know. The victim had not received the package as of the Dec. 9 report date. The man said he didn’t know whether security cameras installed at the house captured the theft.

The victim made report at the request of Dell to obtain a refund.