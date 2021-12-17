Heights celebrates annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony with several new additions

HEIGHTS – Hundreds of residents and visitors who braved the cold temps Dec. 7 to enjoy city’s Holiday Tree Lighting at Warren Valley Golf Course were treated to not only the traditional offerings seen in past celebrations, but new sights as well.

The year’s musical entertainment, which included Christmas carols from the Riverside Middle School Choir and Crestwood High School Band, led off the evening’s festivities (which ushered in the arrival of Santa Claus – who was escorted by members of the Fire Department). Following the lighting of the two giant trees on the grounds of the golf course, children had the opportunity to visit Santa in the Warren Valley Banquet Room, where they also enjoyed hot chocolate and treats.

This year’s event also featured several new “first time” activities, including a mini petting farm, horse drawn carriage rides, train rides, and a food and beverage truck.

“This year residents of all ages and from every corner of our city came out to laugh together, sing together, and enjoy all the festivities,” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “I spoke to many residents throughout the evening, many of which stayed until after the close of the festivities despite the bitter cold. Both young and old alike told us that this year was the best ever.

“I especially wanted this year’s event to be a joyous and memorable experience for our residents, particularly in light of the difficulties we’ve all faced this year with the unprecedented flooding, storms, and the pandemic – and our team delivered for them.”