Vacant building window broken

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — While on regular patrol, police discovered a broken window in a vacant building while conducting a business check in the 19000 block of Van Born Road Dec. 12.

Police entered the building through the broken window to ensure no one was inside. After determining no one was inside, they checked the remaining windows and doors which appeared to be secured.

Officers and dispatch attempted to contact the property owner, but both attempts were negative. Photos of the damaged window were taken as evidence. A recovery service company responded to the location and secured the window.