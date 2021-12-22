2 men arrested in BTs shooting

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Two men have been arraigned for the early morning Dec. 18 shooting at BTs Executive Club, 14417 Michigan Ave.

Dearborn residents, Izeddine and Khalil Elgarmi, were arraigned on 16 counts Dec. 21 in front of 19th District Court Judge Gene Hunt.

The charges include assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felony assault and felony firearm. A cash bond was set at $15 million, with a GPS tether required should they be released.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, where a 34-year-old man remains in critical condition. A 50-year-old man was treated and released.

The investigating police officers determined that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Police Chief Ronald Haddad said this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

“These individuals were apprehended quickly due to a total team effort by our officers and the department’s ability to rapidly deploy resources for critical events,” he said.