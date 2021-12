By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A counterfeit Pokemon Charizard card was sold for $300, in person, on Dec. 18 to a Southgate man, who said the con artist already had reposted a similar card for sale online.

The victim said the card is extremely rare, and an authentic one has an estimated $10,000 value. He said he realized that he had been swindled when he took a closer look at the logo on the card and realized that it was not a holograph.