By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — An identity thief used a Southgate man’s personal information, including his Social Security number, to open up a credit card account, the victim reported Dec. 13, noting that a $672 balance already had been charged to the account.

He was also told that the identity thief attempted to change the billing address on the card to avoid detection.

The man was advised to change his online passwords and to monitor his credit accounts.